Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 713,381 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.67% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $307,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.1% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 159,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 32.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

