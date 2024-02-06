Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,154,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,180 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.03% of Raymond James worth $216,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 160.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 32.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.60.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,731 shares of company stock worth $1,526,662. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

