Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,116 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.04% of M&T Bank worth $218,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,048. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.