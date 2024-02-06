Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $205.86 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,490,899 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,741,028 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $205,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $3,081,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 104.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE LVS opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

