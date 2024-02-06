Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $285.85 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,219,793 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 334,886 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $285,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

