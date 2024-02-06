Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,312,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.86% of Sun Communities worth $273,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SUI opened at $123.35 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $162.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.28%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

