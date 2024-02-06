Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 102,859 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 102,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $339,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,506,592 shares of company stock valued at $405,996,241. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.87.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

