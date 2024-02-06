Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 196,077 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,637,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 196,077 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.18% of Intel worth $271,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

