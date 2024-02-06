Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $215.01 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 573,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $215,011,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:WST opened at $397.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.02 and a 52-week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens cut their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

