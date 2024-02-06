Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $300,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,625.00 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,331.23 and a 12-month high of $3,669.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,442.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,182.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

