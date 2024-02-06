Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of MA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $457.31. The company had a trading volume of 486,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,612. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $463.84. The stock has a market cap of $428.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.
Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,356 shares of company stock worth $62,625,857. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
