Matrix Service (MTRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.23 million. On average, analysts expect Matrix Service to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Matrix Service Price Performance
Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $243.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.15.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 103,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
