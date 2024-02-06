Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $165.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $167.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

