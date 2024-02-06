Mattern Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYMU. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000.

Get BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:HYMU opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.