Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $327,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CVX opened at $152.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.71. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $174.39.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

