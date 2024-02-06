Mattern Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $207.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.87.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

