Maximus (MMS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Maximus to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY24 guidance at $5.05-5.35 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Maximus has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $89.69.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Maximus

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Maximus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Maximus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MMS

About Maximus

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.