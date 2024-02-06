McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $213,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCK opened at $508.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $471.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.19. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $510.94.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.38.

Read Our Latest Report on McKesson

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.