McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $515.58

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $515.58 and last traded at $515.16, with a volume of 72751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $507.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $471.79 and its 200-day moving average is $449.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

