MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $18.43 Average PT from Analysts

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other MeridianLink news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 16,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $310,764.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,413.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,966 shares of company stock worth $658,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MeridianLink by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MeridianLink by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLNK opened at $22.23 on Thursday. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -96.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

