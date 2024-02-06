Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Kennon Green & Company LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kennon Green & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 6.7% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $180,542.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,519,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 911,357 shares of company stock worth $319,948,949 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of META traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $457.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,046,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,556,881. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.