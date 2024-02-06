Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $457.42. 14,002,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,627,531. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $485.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.81 and a 200-day moving average of $327.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

