Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $527.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $527.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on META. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $459.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.81 and a 200-day moving average of $327.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

