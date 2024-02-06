Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $459.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.26. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $9,125,332.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 911,357 shares of company stock worth $319,948,949 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

