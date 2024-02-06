Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $520.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $420.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Shares of META stock opened at $459.41 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $485.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

