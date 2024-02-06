Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $385.00 to $525.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $491.03.

META opened at $459.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.81 and a 200 day moving average of $327.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 911,357 shares of company stock worth $319,948,949 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

