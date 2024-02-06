Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $22.73 million and approximately $615,891.62 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002615 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000522 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00021522 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005646 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

