Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Shares of MEOH opened at $44.50 on Friday. Methanex has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $54.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Methanex by 1,158.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Methanex by 90.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

