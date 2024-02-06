Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCHP. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

