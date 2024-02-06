Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.68. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

