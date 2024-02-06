Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Position Lessened by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.2 %

MAA stock opened at $124.58 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.46 and its 200-day moving average is $133.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.37%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

