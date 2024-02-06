Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (MSVB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MSVB stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.17. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-Southern Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

