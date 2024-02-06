Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.31%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 347,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 43,485 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 140.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 244,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 142,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 111,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

