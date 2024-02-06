MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

MiX Telematics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MiX Telematics has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $226.35 million, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.16.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 324,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 34.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

