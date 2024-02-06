Mizuho Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $575.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $470.00 to $575.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $459.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.