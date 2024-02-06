Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,741,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after buying an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

