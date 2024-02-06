Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 2.7% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,339. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

