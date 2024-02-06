Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $646.21 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $652.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.92.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $421,245.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,218 shares in the company, valued at $89,357,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,857 shares of company stock worth $103,936,387. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

