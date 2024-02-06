Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,437,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,622 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Morgan Stanley worth $683,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 759,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,398. The firm has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

