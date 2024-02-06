MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Down 6%

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $16.23. 17,579,874 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 527% from the average session volume of 2,805,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.00.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $69.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 9,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

