MRA Advisory Group Acquires New Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RQI opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

