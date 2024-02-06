Murphy USA (MUSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Murphy USA to post earnings of $5.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $362.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Murphy USA has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $384.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.00.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Murphy USA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Murphy USA by 110.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

