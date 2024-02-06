Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 6.64% of Nathan’s Famous worth $19,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 772.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other Nathan’s Famous news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,942 shares in the company, valued at $741,320.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

