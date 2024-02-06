National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a report released on Sunday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.50.

Trisura Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$37.50 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.05 and a 52-week high of C$44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 250.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George Myhal acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$668,800.00. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trisura Group

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.