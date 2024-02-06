Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Price Performance
NYSE:NTZ opened at $6.40 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.
Natuzzi Company Profile
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natuzzi
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.