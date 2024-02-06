NEAR Protocol Price Hits $2.70 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00006320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.79 billion and $98.74 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00079594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00028127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000835 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,175,759,822 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,271,854 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,175,761,265 with 1,032,271,854 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.72671598 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $92,699,643.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.