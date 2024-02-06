Needham & Company LLC Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $205.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $170.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $172.50. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,885,713. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.