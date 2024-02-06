Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Beyond (NYSE:BYON)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BYON. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

NYSE:BYON opened at $21.58 on Friday. Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $977.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14.

In other Beyond news, Director Marcus Lemonis purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

