Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance
NEPT stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
