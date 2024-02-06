Nervos Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.34 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $216.42 million and $27.34 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,158.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00158016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.44 or 0.00545592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00056917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.35 or 0.00241820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00167499 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,181,929,869 coins and its circulating supply is 43,482,568,919 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

